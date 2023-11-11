MWC rivals will clash when the Utah State Aggies (4-5) face the Nevada Wolf Pack (2-7). Below, we highlight the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is Utah State vs. Nevada?

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: MW Network

Watch this game on Fubo City: Logan, Utah

Logan, Utah Venue: Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Utah State 34, Nevada 22

Utah State 34, Nevada 22 Utah State has been the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

The Aggies have yet to play a game with moneyline odds of -800 or shorter.

This season, Nevada has won one out of the six games in which it has been the underdog.

The Wolf Pack have not won as an underdog of +550 or more on the moneyline this season in four such games.

The Aggies have an implied moneyline win probability of 88.9% in this contest.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Nevada (+16.5)



Nevada (+16.5) Utah State is 4-4-0 against the spread this year.

In eight games played Nevada has recorded five wins against the spread.

The Wolf Pack are 3-1 ATS when underdogs by 16.5 points or more this season.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (56)



Over (56) Utah State and its opponents have combined to go over Saturday's over/under of 56 points seven times this season.

In the Nevada's nine games this season, four have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's total of 56.

Together, the two teams combine for 52.5 points per game, 3.5 points fewer than the over/under of 56 for this matchup.

Splits Tables

Utah State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 54.1 57.5 52.1 Implied Total AVG 30.9 31 30.8 ATS Record 4-4-0 2-1-0 2-3-0 Over/Under Record 6-2-0 3-0-0 3-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 0-0 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-5 1-2 0-3

Nevada

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 54.1 52.8 55.5 Implied Total AVG 35.4 31.3 39.5 ATS Record 5-3-0 2-2-0 3-1-0 Over/Under Record 3-5-0 2-2-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-5 0-2 1-3

