The UNLV Rebels (0-1) host the Stetson Hatters (1-0) at Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on MW Network. There is no line set for the matchup.

UNLV vs. Stetson Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

MW Network Where: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Venue: Thomas & Mack Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

UNLV Betting Records & Stats

UNLV went 16-13-0 ATS last season.

Stetson's .625 ATS win percentage (15-9-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than UNLV's .552 mark (16-13-0 ATS Record).

UNLV vs. Stetson Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UNLV 74.3 151.1 70 143.8 138 Stetson 76.8 151.1 73.8 143.8 140.3

Additional UNLV Insights & Trends

Last year, the Rebels put up just 0.5 more points per game (74.3) than the Hatters gave up (73.8).

When UNLV scored more than 73.8 points last season, it went 7-3 against the spread and 10-2 overall.

UNLV vs. Stetson Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UNLV 16-13-0 21-8-0 Stetson 15-9-0 17-7-0

UNLV vs. Stetson Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UNLV Stetson 9-7 Home Record 9-3 5-5 Away Record 7-9 4-9-0 Home ATS Record 7-3-0 7-3-0 Away ATS Record 8-5-0 74.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.9 74.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.9 9-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-3-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-4-0

