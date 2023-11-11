UNLV vs. Stetson: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 11
The UNLV Rebels (0-1) host the Stetson Hatters (1-0) at Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on MW Network. There is no line set for the matchup.
UNLV vs. Stetson Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: MW Network
- Where: Las Vegas, Nevada
- Venue: Thomas & Mack Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
UNLV Betting Records & Stats
- UNLV went 16-13-0 ATS last season.
- Stetson's .625 ATS win percentage (15-9-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than UNLV's .552 mark (16-13-0 ATS Record).
UNLV vs. Stetson Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|UNLV
|74.3
|151.1
|70
|143.8
|138
|Stetson
|76.8
|151.1
|73.8
|143.8
|140.3
Additional UNLV Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Rebels put up just 0.5 more points per game (74.3) than the Hatters gave up (73.8).
- When UNLV scored more than 73.8 points last season, it went 7-3 against the spread and 10-2 overall.
UNLV vs. Stetson Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|UNLV
|16-13-0
|21-8-0
|Stetson
|15-9-0
|17-7-0
UNLV vs. Stetson Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|UNLV
|Stetson
|9-7
|Home Record
|9-3
|5-5
|Away Record
|7-9
|4-9-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-3-0
|7-3-0
|Away ATS Record
|8-5-0
|74.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|83.9
|74.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|71.9
|9-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-3-0
|7-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|9-4-0
