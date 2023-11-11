UNLV vs. Stetson November 11 Tickets & Start Time
The UNLV Rebels (0-1) will play the Stetson Hatters (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. This contest is available on MW Network.
UNLV vs. Stetson Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: MW Network
UNLV Top Players (2022-23)
- Elijah Harkless: 19.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Keshon Gilbert: 11.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Luis Rodriguez: 10.7 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- David Muoka: 4.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Justin Webster: 8.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Stetson Top Players (2022-23)
- Stephan D. Swenson: 10.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jalen Blackmon: 15.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Josh Smith: 9.5 PTS, 6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Wheza Panzo: 8.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Luke Brown: 10.2 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
UNLV vs. Stetson Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|UNLV Rank
|UNLV AVG
|Stetson AVG
|Stetson Rank
|115th
|74.3
|Points Scored
|76.8
|58th
|174th
|70
|Points Allowed
|73.8
|284th
|220th
|31.2
|Rebounds
|31.2
|220th
|109th
|9.2
|Off. Rebounds
|8.7
|162nd
|85th
|8.2
|3pt Made
|10
|9th
|193rd
|12.8
|Assists
|13.8
|117th
|175th
|11.8
|Turnovers
|10.1
|25th
