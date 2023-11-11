Saturday's contest that pits the UNLV Rebels (0-1) versus the Stetson Hatters (1-0) at Thomas & Mack Center has a projected final score of 78-69 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UNLV, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 11.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

UNLV vs. Stetson Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: MW Network

Where: Las Vegas, Nevada

Venue: Thomas & Mack Center

UNLV vs. Stetson Score Prediction

Prediction: UNLV 78, Stetson 69

Spread & Total Prediction for UNLV vs. Stetson

Computer Predicted Spread: UNLV (-9.3)

UNLV (-9.3) Computer Predicted Total: 146.6

UNLV Performance Insights

With 74.3 points scored per game and 70 points conceded last season, UNLV was 115th in the country on offense and 174th defensively.

The Rebels were 220th in the country in rebounds per game (31.2) and 304th in rebounds allowed (33.2) last year.

With 12.8 assists per game last year, UNLV was 193rd in college basketball.

The Rebels were 85th in the nation in 3-pointers made (8.2 per game) and 138th in 3-point percentage (34.9%) last season.

UNLV was the 24th-worst squad in college basketball in 3-pointers conceded (8.8 per game) and 295th in 3-point percentage defensively (35.7%) last season.

UNLV attempted 60.4% of its shots from inside the arc, and 39.6% from beyond it last year. In terms of makes, 68% of UNLV's baskets were 2-pointers, and 32% were 3-pointers.

