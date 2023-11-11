The Stetson Hatters (1-0) go up against the UNLV Rebels (0-1) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Thomas & Mack Center. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on MW Network.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UNLV vs. Stetson matchup in this article.

UNLV vs. Stetson Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada

Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada How to Watch on TV: MW Network

UNLV vs. Stetson Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UNLV vs. Stetson Betting Trends (2022-23)

UNLV covered 16 times in 29 matchups with a spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 21 times in Rebels games.

Stetson covered 15 times in 24 chances against the spread last season.

The Hatters and their opponents combined to go over the point total 17 out of 24 times last season.

UNLV Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 UNLV is 82nd in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+50000), much higher than its computer rankings (293rd).

Based on its moneyline odds, UNLV has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.

