The UNLV Rebels (0-1) take the court against the Stetson Hatters (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 on MW Network.

UNLV vs. Stetson Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada
  • TV: MW Network

UNLV Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Rebels had a 43.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.2% lower than the 45.4% of shots the Hatters' opponents knocked down.
  • In games UNLV shot higher than 45.4% from the field, it went 7-3 overall.
  • The Rebels were the 220th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Hatters finished 220th.
  • Last year, the Rebels averaged only 0.5 more points per game (74.3) than the Hatters allowed (73.8).
  • When UNLV totaled more than 73.8 points last season, it went 10-2.

UNLV Home & Away Comparison

  • UNLV averaged 74.9 points per game last year in home games, which was 0.3 more points than it averaged in away games (74.6).
  • The Rebels surrendered 69.3 points per game in home games last season, compared to 73.3 when playing on the road.
  • UNLV made 7.6 three-pointers per game with a 32.9% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 1.1 fewer threes and 3.4% points worse than it averaged in away games (8.7, 36.3%).

UNLV Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/8/2023 Southern L 85-71 Thomas & Mack Center
11/11/2023 Stetson - Thomas & Mack Center
11/17/2023 @ Pepperdine - Firestone Fieldhouse
11/20/2023 Florida State - Ocean Center

