How to Watch UNLV vs. Stetson on TV or Live Stream - November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 10:40 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The UNLV Rebels (0-1) take the court against the Stetson Hatters (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 on MW Network.
UNLV vs. Stetson Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV: MW Network
UNLV Stats Insights
- Last season, the Rebels had a 43.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.2% lower than the 45.4% of shots the Hatters' opponents knocked down.
- In games UNLV shot higher than 45.4% from the field, it went 7-3 overall.
- The Rebels were the 220th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Hatters finished 220th.
- Last year, the Rebels averaged only 0.5 more points per game (74.3) than the Hatters allowed (73.8).
- When UNLV totaled more than 73.8 points last season, it went 10-2.
UNLV Home & Away Comparison
- UNLV averaged 74.9 points per game last year in home games, which was 0.3 more points than it averaged in away games (74.6).
- The Rebels surrendered 69.3 points per game in home games last season, compared to 73.3 when playing on the road.
- UNLV made 7.6 three-pointers per game with a 32.9% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 1.1 fewer threes and 3.4% points worse than it averaged in away games (8.7, 36.3%).
UNLV Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/8/2023
|Southern
|L 85-71
|Thomas & Mack Center
|11/11/2023
|Stetson
|-
|Thomas & Mack Center
|11/17/2023
|@ Pepperdine
|-
|Firestone Fieldhouse
|11/20/2023
|Florida State
|-
|Ocean Center
