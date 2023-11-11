The UNLV Rebels (0-1) take the court against the Stetson Hatters (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 on MW Network.

UNLV vs. Stetson Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada

Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: MW Network

UNLV Stats Insights

Last season, the Rebels had a 43.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.2% lower than the 45.4% of shots the Hatters' opponents knocked down.

In games UNLV shot higher than 45.4% from the field, it went 7-3 overall.

The Rebels were the 220th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Hatters finished 220th.

Last year, the Rebels averaged only 0.5 more points per game (74.3) than the Hatters allowed (73.8).

When UNLV totaled more than 73.8 points last season, it went 10-2.

UNLV Home & Away Comparison

UNLV averaged 74.9 points per game last year in home games, which was 0.3 more points than it averaged in away games (74.6).

The Rebels surrendered 69.3 points per game in home games last season, compared to 73.3 when playing on the road.

UNLV made 7.6 three-pointers per game with a 32.9% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 1.1 fewer threes and 3.4% points worse than it averaged in away games (8.7, 36.3%).

UNLV Upcoming Schedule