The No. 20 Tulane Green Wave (8-1) will meet their AAC-rival, the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (3-6) in a matchup on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Yulman Stadium. The Golden Hurricane will need a complete game to pull off an upset, they are currently 22.5-point underdogs. The over/under is 53.5 in the contest.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Tulane vs. Tulsa matchup in this article.

Tulane vs. Tulsa Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2

New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Yulman Stadium

Tulane vs. Tulsa Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Week 11 Odds

Tulane vs. Tulsa Betting Trends

Tulane has put together a 3-5-0 record against the spread this season.

The Green Wave have not covered the spread when favored by 22.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

Tulsa is 3-5-1 ATS this year.

The Golden Hurricane have been an underdog by 22.5 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

Tulane & Tulsa 2023 Futures Odds

Tulane To Win the National Champ. +35000 Bet $100 to win $35000 To Win the AAC +150 Bet $100 to win $150 Tulsa To Win the AAC +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000

