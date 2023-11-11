Oregon vs. USC: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 11
A pair of college football's strongest scorers battle when the No. 6 Oregon Ducks (8-1) carry the first-ranked offense into a matchup with the USC Trojans (7-3), who have the No. 2 offense, on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The Ducks are heavy, 15.5-point favorites. An over/under of 73.5 points has been set for the contest.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Oregon vs. USC matchup in this article.
Oregon vs. USC Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Eugene, Oregon
- Venue: Autzen Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Oregon vs. USC Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Oregon Moneyline
|USC Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Oregon (-15.5)
|73.5
|-800
|+550
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Oregon (-14.5)
|73.5
|-850
|+570
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 11 Odds
- Iowa State vs BYU
- Miami (FL) vs Florida State
- Georgia Tech vs Clemson
- New Mexico vs Boise State
- Northwestern vs Wisconsin
- West Virginia vs Oklahoma
- Tennessee vs Missouri
- Texas vs TCU
- North Texas vs SMU
- Ole Miss vs Georgia
- Mississippi State vs Texas A&M
- Michigan State vs Ohio State
- Minnesota vs Purdue
- Cincinnati vs Houston
- Oklahoma State vs UCF
- Utah vs Washington
- Virginia vs Louisville
- Washington State vs Cal
- Ohio vs Buffalo
- Alabama vs Kentucky
- Texas Tech vs Kansas
- Eastern Michigan vs Toledo
- Wyoming vs UNLV
- Tulsa vs Tulane
- Michigan vs Penn State
Oregon vs. USC Betting Trends
- Oregon has compiled a 6-1-1 ATS record so far this year.
- When playing as at least 15.5-point favorites this season, the Ducks have an ATS record of 4-1.
- USC has a record of just 2-8-0 against the spread this season.
Oregon & USC 2023 Futures Odds
|Oregon
|To Win the National Champ.
|+1000
|Bet $100 to win $1000
|To Win the Pac-12
|-144
|Bet $144 to win $100
|USC
|To Win the Pac-12
|+2000
|Bet $100 to win $2000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.