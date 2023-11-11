Big Ten opponents will do battle when the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (9-0) meet the Michigan State Spartans (3-6) at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. In the piece below, we have best bets and tips to help you make informed bets.

When and Where is Ohio State vs. Michigan State?

  • Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Channel: NBC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Columbus, Ohio
  • Venue: Ohio Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Ohio State 40, Michigan State 3
  • Ohio State has been the moneyline favorite a total of seven times this season, and they've won each of those games.
  • The Buckeyes have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of or shorter.
  • Michigan State has won one of the six games it has played as an underdog this season.
  • The Spartans have a record of in games where sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least on the moneyline.
  • The Buckeyes have an implied moneyline win probability of 0.0% in this game.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Ohio State (-31.5)
  • Against the spread, Ohio State is 4-3-1 this season.
  • In 2023, the Buckeyes are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 31.5 points or more.
  • Against the spread, Michigan State is 3-4-1 this year.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Under (47.5)
  • This season, three of Ohio State's nine games have gone over Saturday's total of 47.5 points.
  • There have been three Michigan State games that have finished with a combined score over 47.5 points this season.
  • Ohio State averages 32.8 points per game against Michigan State's 18.2, amounting to 3.5 points over the game's total of 47.5.

Splits Tables

Ohio State

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 54.9 56.3 53.5
Implied Total AVG 37.6 40.3 35
ATS Record 4-3-1 3-1-0 1-2-1
Over/Under Record 1-7-0 1-3-0 0-4-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 7-0 3-0 4-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Michigan State

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 44.4 46.2 39
Implied Total AVG 29.1 31 23.5
ATS Record 3-4-1 3-3-0 0-1-1
Over/Under Record 4-4-0 3-3-0 1-1-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 1-5 1-3 0-2

