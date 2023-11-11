The Utah State Aggies (4-5) host the Nevada Wolf Pack (2-7) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 in a matchup between MWC rivals at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium. Nevada is a 16.5-point underdog. This game has an over/under of 56 points.

Utah State ranks 26th in total offense (445.4 yards per game) and 97th in total defense (406.2 yards allowed per game) this season. Nevada has struggled on both offense and defense this season, ranking sixth-worst in points (17.6 per game) and 21st-worst in points surrendered (32 per game).

Nevada vs. Utah State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Location: Logan, Utah

Logan, Utah Venue: Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium

Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium TV Channel: MW Network

Utah State vs Nevada Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Utah State -16.5 -110 -110 56 -110 -110 -800 +550

Nevada Recent Performance

The Wolf Pack are really playing poorly right now offensively, gaining 263 yards per game in their past three games (-110-worst in college football). Defensively, they are allowing 314.3 (37th-ranked).

In their past three games, the Wolf Pack are putting up 18 points per game (-69-worst in college football) and allowing 17 per game (45th).

Nevada is accumulating 113.7 passing yards per game in its past three games (-112-worst in the country), and allowing 189 (86th).

The Wolf Pack are accumulating 149.3 rushing yards per game in their past three games (12th-worst in college football), and conceding 125.3 per game (86th).

The Wolf Pack have two wins against the spread and are 1-2 overall over their past three contests.

In its past three games, Nevada has hit the over once.

Week 11 MWC Betting Trends

Nevada Betting Records & Stats

Nevada has gone 5-3-0 ATS this year.

The Wolf Pack have been an underdog by 16.5 points or more four times this year, and covered the spread in three of those matchups.

Nevada has gone over in three of their eight games with a set total (37.5%).

This season, Nevada has won one out of the six games in which it has been the underdog.

Nevada has not won as an underdog of +550 or more on the moneyline this season in four such games.

Nevada Stats Leaders

Brendon Lewis has thrown for 1,133 yards (125.9 ypg) to lead Nevada, completing 53.4% of his passes and collecting two touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 426 yards (47.3 ypg) on 100 carries with three touchdowns.

Sean Dollars has run for 345 yards across 105 carries, scoring five touchdowns.

Dalevon Campbell's 416 receiving yards (46.2 yards per game) lead the team. He has 19 receptions on 45 targets with one touchdown.

Jamaal Bell has put together a 252-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 29 passes on 52 targets.

Spencer Curtis has racked up 220 reciving yards (24.4 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Marcel Walker has racked up three sacks to lead the team, while also recording four TFL and 22 tackles.

Emany Johnson has been all over the field, leading the team in both tackles and interceptions. He has 67 tackles, three TFL, and two interceptions so far.

