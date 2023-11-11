Nevada vs. Utah State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 11
The Utah State Aggies (4-5) will play their MWC-rival, the Nevada Wolf Pack (2-7) in a matchup on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium. The Wolf Pack will need a complete game to pull off an upset, they are currently 16.5-point underdogs. The over/under is 55.5 in the contest.
In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Utah State vs. Nevada matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Nevada vs. Utah State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Channel: MW Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Logan, Utah
- Venue: Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Nevada vs. Utah State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Utah State Moneyline
|Nevada Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Utah State (-16.5)
|55.5
|-800
|+550
|FanDuel
|Utah State (-15.5)
|56.5
|-800
|+540
Nevada vs. Utah State Betting Trends
- Nevada has won five games against the spread this year, failing to cover three times.
- The Wolf Pack have covered the spread three times this season (3-1 ATS) when playing as at least 16.5-point underdogs.
- Utah State has compiled a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season.
Nevada 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the MWC
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
