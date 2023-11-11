MWC opponents meet when the Utah State Aggies (4-5) and the Nevada Wolf Pack (2-7) square off on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium.

Offensively, Utah State ranks 26th in the FBS with 445.4 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 97th in total defense (406.2 yards allowed per contest). Nevada has struggled on both sides of the ball this season, ranking sixth-worst in points (17.6 per game) and 21st-worst in points surrendered (32.0 per game).

Nevada vs. Utah State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: MW Network

Logan, Utah Venue: Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium

Nevada vs. Utah State Key Statistics

Nevada Utah State 302.8 (126th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 445.4 (32nd) 446.1 (122nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 406.2 (85th) 129.3 (99th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 164.6 (57th) 173.4 (115th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 280.9 (25th) 14 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 17 (112th) 12 (74th) Takeaways (Rank) 17 (17th)

Nevada Stats Leaders

Brendon Lewis has thrown for 1,133 yards (125.9 ypg) to lead Nevada, completing 53.4% of his passes and tossing two touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 426 yards (47.3 ypg) on 100 carries with three touchdowns.

Sean Dollars has run for 345 yards across 105 attempts, scoring five touchdowns.

Dalevon Campbell's 416 receiving yards (46.2 yards per game) are a team high. He has 19 receptions on 45 targets with one touchdown.

Jamaal Bell has 29 receptions (on 52 targets) for a total of 252 yards (28.0 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Spencer Curtis' 19 receptions (on 34 targets) have netted him 220 yards (24.4 ypg) and one touchdown.

Utah State Stats Leaders

Cooper Legas has racked up 1,505 yards (167.2 ypg) on 112-of-168 passing with 15 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.

Davon Booth has racked up 566 yards on 97 carries while finding paydirt five times as a runner.

Rahsul Faison has carried the ball 62 times for 400 yards (44.4 per game) and three touchdowns.

Jalen Royals' leads his squad with 794 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 51 receptions (out of 67 targets) and scored 11 touchdowns.

Terrell Vaughn has hauled in 65 receptions totaling 734 yards, finding the end zone nine times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Micah Davis' 27 grabs have turned into 493 yards and five touchdowns.

