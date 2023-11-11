Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, November 11, when the Utah State Aggies and Nevada Wolf Pack go head to head at 3:00 PM? Our projection system believes in the Aggies. See our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Nevada vs. Utah State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Nevada (+16.5) Toss Up (56) Utah State 34, Nevada 22

Week 11 MWC Predictions

Nevada Betting Info (2023)

The Wolf Pack have a 15.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

So far this year, the Wolf Pack have put together a 5-3-0 record against the spread.

Nevada has a 3-1 record against the spread this year when an underdog by 16.5 points or more.

The teams have hit the over in three of the Wolf Pack's eight games with a set total.

The average point total for the Nevada this year is 1.9 points less than this game's over/under.

Utah State Betting Info (2023)

The Aggies have an implied moneyline win probability of 88.9% in this contest.

The Aggies have four wins in eight games against the spread this season.

The Aggies have played eight games this season and six of them have gone over the total.

The over/under in this game is 56 points, 1.9 higher than the average total in Utah State games this season.

Wolf Pack vs. Aggies 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Utah State 34.9 32.9 48.0 33.5 24.4 32.4 Nevada 17.6 32.0 21.0 32.0 13.3 32.0

