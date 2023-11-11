Week 11 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Nevada
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 1:05 AM PST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The matchups in a Week 11 college football lineup sure to please for fans in Nevada include the Wyoming Cowboys playing the UNLV Rebels at Allegiant Stadium.
College Football Games to Watch in Nevada on TV This Week
Wyoming Cowboys at UNLV Rebels
- Time: 10:45 PM ET
- Date: Friday, November 10
- Venue: Allegiant Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: UNLV (-5.5)
Nevada Wolf Pack at Utah State Aggies
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium
- TV Channel: fubo Sports Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Utah State (-16.5)
