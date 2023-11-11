The matchups in a Week 11 college football lineup sure to please for fans in Nevada include the Wyoming Cowboys playing the UNLV Rebels at Allegiant Stadium.

Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!

College Football Games to Watch in Nevada on TV This Week

Wyoming Cowboys at UNLV Rebels

Time: 10:45 PM ET

10:45 PM ET Date: Friday, November 10

Friday, November 10 Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Allegiant Stadium TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: UNLV (-5.5)

Nevada Wolf Pack at Utah State Aggies

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium

Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium TV Channel: fubo Sports Network

fubo Sports Network Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Utah State (-16.5)

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!