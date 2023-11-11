A pair of Big Ten teams square off when the Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-4) take on the Purdue Boilermakers (2-7) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Ross-Ade Stadium. The Golden Gophers are favored by 1 point. The over/under for the contest is 47.5 points.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Minnesota vs. Purdue matchup in this article.

Minnesota vs. Purdue Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Channel: NBC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: West Lafayette, Indiana
  • Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium

Minnesota vs. Purdue Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Minnesota Moneyline Purdue Moneyline
BetMGM Minnesota (-1) 47.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Minnesota (-1.5) 47.5 -118 -102 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Minnesota vs. Purdue Betting Trends

  • Minnesota is 3-6-0 ATS this season.
  • The Golden Gophers have covered the spread twice this season (2-4 ATS) when playing as at least 1-point favorites.
  • Purdue has compiled a 3-6-0 record against the spread this year.
  • The Boilermakers have been an underdog by 1 point or more seven times this year, and covered the spread in two of those games.

Minnesota & Purdue 2023 Futures Odds

Minnesota
To Win the Big Ten +8000 Bet $100 to win $8000
Purdue
To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000
To Win the Big Ten +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

