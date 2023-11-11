The No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide (8-1) will square off against the Kentucky Wildcats (6-3) in a matchup of SEC teams on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Kroger Field. The Wildcats are currently an underdog by 10.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 46.5 points.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Alabama vs. Kentucky matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Alabama vs. Kentucky Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo City: Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Venue: Kroger Field

Alabama vs. Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Week 11 Odds

Alabama vs. Kentucky Betting Trends

Alabama has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

The Crimson Tide have covered the spread twice when favored by 10.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).

Kentucky has put together a 5-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Wildcats have not covered the spread when an underdog by 10.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

Alabama & Kentucky 2023 Futures Odds

Alabama To Win the National Champ. +700 Bet $100 to win $700 To Win the SEC +165 Bet $100 to win $165 Kentucky To Win the SEC +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

