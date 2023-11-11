How to Watch AFL Football in the US Today: TV & Live Streaming Links - Saturday, November 11
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 3:04 AM PST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The AFL lineup on Saturday is not one to miss. The outings include squaring off against in a AFL Womens Premiership Football match.
AFL Streaming Live Today
AFL Women's Premiership Football
- League: AFL Womens Premiership Football
- Game Time: 1:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
Essendon Bombers at Geelong Cats
- League: AFL Womens Premiership Football
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
North Melbourne Kangaroos at Melbourne Demons
- League: AFL Womens Premiership Football
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
