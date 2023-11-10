William Karlsson will be among those on the ice Friday when his Vegas Golden Knights play the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena. If you're considering a bet on Karlsson against the Sharks, we have plenty of info to help.

William Karlsson vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SCRIPPS

0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Karlsson Season Stats Insights

Karlsson has averaged 16:57 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +11).

Karlsson has scored a goal in six of 14 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 11 of 14 games this season, Karlsson has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Karlsson has an assist in eight of 14 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 61.7% that Karlsson goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 44.4% of Karlsson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Karlsson Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, conceding 57 total goals (4.4 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-40) ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 14 Games 5 16 Points 3 7 Goals 1 9 Assists 2

