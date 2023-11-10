Will William Carrier Score a Goal Against the Sharks on November 10?
When the Vegas Golden Knights square off against the San Jose Sharks on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, will William Carrier score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will William Carrier score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Carrier stats and insights
- Carrier has scored in three of 11 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has attempted zero shots in one game against the Sharks this season, but has not scored.
- Carrier has zero points on the power play.
- Carrier averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.7%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Sharks defensive stats
- The Sharks have conceded 57 goals in total (4.4 per game), which ranks 32nd in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 21.4 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Carrier recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/8/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|12:21
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/5/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|12:47
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|1
|0
|11:40
|Home
|W 7-0
|10/30/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|1
|0
|10:38
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|10/28/2023
|Kings
|1
|1
|0
|9:45
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|10/27/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|11:00
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/24/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|12:02
|Home
|W 3-2
|10/21/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|11:06
|Away
|W 5-3
|10/19/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|12:04
|Away
|W 5-3
|10/17/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|11:40
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Golden Knights vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.