When the UNLV Rebels match up with the Wyoming Cowboys at 10:45 PM on Friday, November 10, our computer model predicts the Rebels will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

UNLV vs. Wyoming Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction UNLV (-5.5) Over (50.5) UNLV 33, Wyoming 23

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

UNLV Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on UNLV vs. Wyoming? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The Rebels have an implied moneyline win probability of 69.2% in this contest.

The Rebels are 7-1-0 against the spread this year.

In games they were favored in by 5.5 points or more so far this season, the UNLV went 3-1 against the spread.

The Rebels have played eight games this season and five of them have gone over the total.

UNLV games average 56.1 total points per game this season, 5.6 more than the over/under for this matchup.

Wyoming Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 35.7% chance of a victory for the Cowboys.

The Cowboys have a 5-2-1 record against the spread this year.

In games it has played as at least 5.5-point underdogs this season, Wyoming is 4-0 against the spread.

Three of the Cowboys' eight games with a set total have hit the over (37.5%).

The average over/under in Wyoming games this season is 5.4 less points than the point total of 50.5 in this outing.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rebels vs. Cowboys 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed UNLV 36.7 25.4 38.3 23.5 35.4 27.0 Wyoming 23.9 25.1 28.5 21.5 14.7 32.3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.