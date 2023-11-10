The UNLV Rebels (7-2) are favored by 5.5 points when they play host to the Wyoming Cowboys (6-3) in MWC action on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium. The point total is 50.5.

UNLV is putting up 426 yards per game on offense (40th in the FBS), and rank 85th defensively, yielding 390.7 yards allowed per game. Wyoming ranks 89th in the FBS with 23.9 points per contest on offense, and it ranks 66th with 25.1 points ceded per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

UNLV vs. Wyoming Game Info

Game Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Game Time: 10:45 PM ET

10:45 PM ET Location: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Allegiant Stadium TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

UNLV vs Wyoming Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline UNLV -5.5 -110 -110 50.5 -105 -115 -225 +180

UNLV Recent Performance

The last three games have seen the Rebels' offense fail to produce, ranking -17-worst in the FBS in total yards (443.7 total yards per game). They rank 62nd defensively (348.7 total yards surrendered per contest).

On offense, the Rebels have compiled 35 points per game over their last three contests (41st-ranked). Meanwhile, they have surrendered an average of 22.7 points on defense during that timeframe (93rd-ranked).

Although UNLV ranks -22-worst in pass defense over the last three contests (229 passing yards surrendered), it has been better on offense with 289.3 passing yards per game (42nd-ranked).

In terms of rushing offense, the Rebels rank 25th-worst with 154.3 rushing yards per game over their last three contests. On defense, they rank 76th by giving up 119.7 rushing yards per game over their last three tilts.

The Rebels have covered the spread twice and are 2-1 overall over their past three contests.

In its past three contests, UNLV has gone over the total once.

UNLV Betting Records & Stats

UNLV has a 7-1-0 record against the spread this season.

The Rebels have covered the spread three times this season (3-1 ATS) when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites.

Five of UNLV's eight games with a set total have hit the over (62.5%).

UNLV has won all four of the games it has been listed as the moneyline favorite this season.

UNLV has played four times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -225 or shorter, and earned a victory in each game.

The Rebels have a 69.2% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

UNLV Stats Leaders

Jayden Maiava has thrown for 1,826 yards (202.9 ypg) to lead UNLV, completing 64.9% of his passes and collecting 10 touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 159 rushing yards on 40 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Vincent Davis has racked up 520 yards on 90 carries while finding paydirt four times.

Donavyn Lester has carried the ball 77 times for 388 yards (43.1 per game) and eight touchdowns.

Ricky White's leads his squad with 874 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 55 catches (out of 81 targets) and scored six touchdowns.

Jacob De Jesus has grabbed 35 passes while averaging 39.6 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Senika McKie's 17 receptions have yielded 227 yards.

Jeffae Williams has 2.5 sacks to pace the team, and also has five TFL, 18 tackles, and one interception.

UNLV's leading tackler, Jackson Woodard, has 63 tackles and one interception this year.

Jaxen Turner has picked off a team-high four passes. He also has 33 tackles and four passes defended to his name.

