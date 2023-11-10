The UNLV Rebels (7-2) will face off against their MWC-rival, the Wyoming Cowboys (6-3) in a matchup on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium. The spread forecasts an evenly-matched game, with the Rebels favored to win by 3.5 points. An over/under of 51.5 points has been set for the contest.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UNLV vs. Wyoming matchup.

UNLV vs. Wyoming Game Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 10:45 PM ET

10:45 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Paradise, Nevada Venue: Allegiant Stadium

UNLV vs. Wyoming Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Week 11 Odds

UNLV vs. Wyoming Betting Trends

UNLV has covered seven times in eight games with a spread this season.

The Rebels have been favored by 3.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in three of those games.

Wyoming has put together a 5-2-1 ATS record so far this season.

The Cowboys have been an underdog by 3.5 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in four of those contests.

UNLV 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the MWC +1500 Bet $100 to win $1500

