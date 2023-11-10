MWC foes match up when the UNLV Rebels (7-2) and the Wyoming Cowboys (6-3) play on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium.

Offensively, UNLV ranks 40th in the FBS with 426 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 84th in total defense (390.7 yards allowed per contest). Wyoming has been sputtering on offense, ranking 11th-worst with 302.1 total yards per game. It has been more effective on the other side of the ball, allowing 375.6 total yards per contest (70th-ranked).

We provide more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

UNLV vs. Wyoming Game Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 10:45 PM ET

10:45 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 11 Games

UNLV vs. Wyoming Key Statistics

UNLV Wyoming 426 (44th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 302.1 (126th) 390.7 (77th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 375.6 (65th) 200.8 (17th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 152.4 (75th) 225.2 (72nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 149.7 (125th) 10 (31st) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (14th) 19 (5th) Takeaways (Rank) 16 (25th)

UNLV Stats Leaders

Jayden Maiava has racked up 1,826 yards (202.9 ypg) on 135-of-208 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 159 rushing yards (17.7 ypg) on 40 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Vincent Davis has carried the ball 90 times for a team-high 520 yards on the ground and has found the end zone four times as a runner.

This season, Donavyn Lester has carried the ball 77 times for 388 yards (43.1 per game) and eight touchdowns.

Ricky White has hauled in 55 receptions for 874 yards (97.1 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone six times as a receiver.

Jacob De Jesus has caught 35 passes for 356 yards (39.6 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Senika McKie's 17 catches have yielded 227 yards.

Wyoming Stats Leaders

Andrew Peasley has thrown for 1,195 yards on 109-of-184 passing with 15 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 235 yards and four rushing touchdowns.

Harrison Waylee has run for 686 yards on 114 carries so far this year while scoring three times on the ground.

Wyatt Wieland has collected 29 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 270 (30 yards per game). He's been targeted 46 times and has four touchdowns.

Ayir Asante has caught 13 passes and compiled 259 receiving yards (28.8 per game) with five touchdowns.

Treyton Welch's 31 targets have resulted in 22 catches for 218 yards and two touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed UNLV or Wyoming gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.