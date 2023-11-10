Friday's game features the UNLV Rebels (1-0) and the Charleston (SC) Cougars (1-0) squaring off at Cox Pavilion in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 83-54 victory for heavily favored UNLV according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 9:30 PM ET on November 10.

The Rebels enter this matchup after a 72-62 victory against Loyola Marymount on Monday.

UNLV vs. Charleston (SC) Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

UNLV vs. Charleston (SC) Score Prediction

Prediction: UNLV 83, Charleston (SC) 54

Other MWC Predictions

UNLV Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Rebels outscored opponents by 14.0 points per game last season (posting 76.6 points per game, 22nd in college basketball, and conceding 62.6 per outing, 124th in college basketball) and had a +476 scoring differential.

UNLV's offense was better in MWC games last year, tallying 76.9 points per contest, compared to its season average of 76.6 PPG.

The Rebels put up 78.9 points per game in home games last year, compared to 75.3 points per game in road games, a difference of 3.6 points per contest.

In 2022-23, UNLV ceded 60.5 points per game at home. When playing on the road, it allowed 65.8.

