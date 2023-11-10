The Oklahoma City Thunder (5-3) play the Sacramento Kings (3-4) as just 2.5-point favorites on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and BSOK.

Kings vs. Thunder Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA and BSOK

NBCS-CA and BSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Kings vs. Thunder Score Prediction

Prediction: Thunder 119 - Kings 113

Kings vs Thunder Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Kings vs. Thunder

Pick ATS: Thunder (- 2.5)

Thunder (- 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Thunder (-5.8)

Thunder (-5.8) Pick OU: Over (225.5)



Over (225.5) Computer Predicted Total: 231.9

The Thunder (6-2-0 ATS) have covered the spread 75% of the time, 32.1% more often than the Kings (3-4-0) this season.

When the spread is set as 2.5 or more this season, Oklahoma City (1-1) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (50%) than Sacramento (1-0) does as the underdog (100%).

When it comes to going over the point total in 2023-24, Sacramento and its opponents aren't as successful (57.1% of the time) as Oklahoma City and its opponents (62.5%).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Thunder are 2-1, while the Kings are 0-1 as moneyline underdogs.

Kings Performance Insights

The Kings are 18th in the NBA in points scored (112 per game) and 21st in points allowed (116).

Sacramento is 16th in the league in rebounds per game (44) and 14th in rebounds allowed (44.3).

This season the Kings are ranked 13th in the league in assists at 25.9 per game.

Sacramento commits 13.1 turnovers per game and force 14.4 per game, ranking seventh and 12th, respectively, in the NBA.

In 2023-24, the Kings are sixth in the league in 3-point makes (13.6 per game) and 24th in 3-point percentage (32.5%).

