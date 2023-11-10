The Vegas Golden Knights, Shea Theodore among them, face the San Jose Sharks on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, at T-Mobile Arena. Looking to bet on Theodore's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Shea Theodore vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -111)

Theodore Season Stats Insights

Theodore's plus-minus this season, in 23:32 per game on the ice, is +6.

Theodore has a goal in three games this year through 14 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Theodore has a point in eight of 14 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

Theodore has posted an assist in a game seven times this year in 14 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 62.5% that Theodore hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 52.6% chance of Theodore having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Theodore Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks have conceded 57 goals in total (4.4 per game), which ranks 32nd in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-40) ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 14 Games 5 12 Points 4 3 Goals 1 9 Assists 3

