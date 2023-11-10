Should you bet on Shea Theodore to find the back of the net when the Vegas Golden Knights and the San Jose Sharks face off on Friday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Shea Theodore score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Theodore stats and insights

  • In three of 14 games this season, Theodore has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has attempted one shot in one game versus the Sharks this season, but has not scored.
  • He has one goal on the power play, and also five assists.
  • He takes 2.8 shots per game, and converts 7.7% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sharks defensive stats

  • The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, giving up 57 total goals (4.4 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Sharks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.3 hits and 21.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Theodore recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/8/2023 Kings 0 0 0 25:01 Home L 4-1
11/5/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 25:19 Away L 4-2
11/4/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 19:56 Home W 7-0
11/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 21:16 Home W 5-2
10/30/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 24:25 Home W 3-2 SO
10/28/2023 Kings 1 0 1 25:13 Away W 4-3 SO
10/27/2023 Blackhawks 2 1 1 23:36 Home L 4-3 OT
10/24/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 25:04 Home W 3-2
10/21/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 21:32 Away W 5-3
10/19/2023 Jets 3 0 3 24:41 Away W 5-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Golden Knights vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.