Should you bet on Shea Theodore to find the back of the net when the Vegas Golden Knights and the San Jose Sharks face off on Friday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Shea Theodore score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Theodore stats and insights

In three of 14 games this season, Theodore has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has attempted one shot in one game versus the Sharks this season, but has not scored.

He has one goal on the power play, and also five assists.

He takes 2.8 shots per game, and converts 7.7% of them.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, giving up 57 total goals (4.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Sharks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.3 hits and 21.4 blocked shots per game.

Theodore recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/8/2023 Kings 0 0 0 25:01 Home L 4-1 11/5/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 25:19 Away L 4-2 11/4/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 19:56 Home W 7-0 11/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 21:16 Home W 5-2 10/30/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 24:25 Home W 3-2 SO 10/28/2023 Kings 1 0 1 25:13 Away W 4-3 SO 10/27/2023 Blackhawks 2 1 1 23:36 Home L 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 25:04 Home W 3-2 10/21/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 21:32 Away W 5-3 10/19/2023 Jets 3 0 3 24:41 Away W 5-3

Golden Knights vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SCRIPPS

TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SCRIPPS

