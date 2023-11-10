Should you wager on Paul Cotter to light the lamp when the Vegas Golden Knights and the San Jose Sharks go head to head on Friday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any bets.

Will Paul Cotter score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)

Cotter stats and insights

Cotter has scored in three of 14 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has taken two shots in one game against the Sharks this season, but has not scored.

He has two goals on the power play, and also one assist.

Cotter's shooting percentage is 17.6%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, giving up 57 total goals (4.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 21.4 blocked shots per game.

Cotter recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/8/2023 Kings 0 0 0 11:05 Home L 4-1 11/5/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 10:18 Away L 4-2 11/4/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 13:03 Home W 7-0 11/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 14:35 Home W 5-2 10/30/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 13:18 Home W 3-2 SO 10/28/2023 Kings 0 0 0 14:09 Away W 4-3 SO 10/27/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:00 Home L 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 10:19 Home W 3-2 10/21/2023 Blackhawks 2 1 1 14:23 Away W 5-3 10/19/2023 Jets 1 0 1 15:00 Away W 5-3

Golden Knights vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

