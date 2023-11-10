The Vegas Golden Knights, Mark Stone included, will meet the San Jose Sharks on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Stone available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Mark Stone vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SCRIPPS

0.5 points (Over odds: -238)

0.5 points (Over odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -115)

Stone Season Stats Insights

In 14 games this season, Stone has averaged 19:23 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +1.

In three of 14 games this year, Stone has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In eight of 14 games this year, Stone has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Stone has an assist in six of 14 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

Stone's implied probability to go over his point total is 70.4% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Stone going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 53.5%.

Stone Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, conceding 57 total goals (4.4 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-40) ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 14 Games 3 13 Points 1 4 Goals 1 9 Assists 0

