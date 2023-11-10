Will Mark Stone Score a Goal Against the Sharks on November 10?
The Vegas Golden Knights' upcoming contest versus the San Jose Sharks is scheduled for Friday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Mark Stone light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Mark Stone score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +120 (Bet $10 to win $12.00 if he scores a goal)
Stone stats and insights
- In three of 14 games this season, Stone has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has attempted zero shots in one game against the Sharks this season, but has not scored.
- Stone has picked up one goal and three assists on the power play.
- Stone averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 19.0%.
Sharks defensive stats
- On defense, the Sharks are giving up 57 total goals (4.4 per game) which ranks 32nd in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.3 hits and 21.4 blocked shots per game.
Stone recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/8/2023
|Kings
|1
|0
|1
|19:29
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/5/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|18:29
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Avalanche
|4
|2
|2
|19:00
|Home
|W 7-0
|11/2/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|18:12
|Home
|W 5-2
|10/30/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|21:32
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|10/28/2023
|Kings
|1
|1
|0
|20:13
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|10/27/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|17:18
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/24/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|19:16
|Home
|W 3-2
|10/21/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|19:41
|Away
|W 5-3
|10/19/2023
|Jets
|2
|0
|2
|17:33
|Away
|W 5-3
Golden Knights vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
