The Vegas Golden Knights' upcoming contest versus the San Jose Sharks is scheduled for Friday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Mark Stone light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Mark Stone score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +120 (Bet $10 to win $12.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Stone stats and insights

In three of 14 games this season, Stone has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has attempted zero shots in one game against the Sharks this season, but has not scored.

Stone has picked up one goal and three assists on the power play.

Stone averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 19.0%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sharks defensive stats

On defense, the Sharks are giving up 57 total goals (4.4 per game) which ranks 32nd in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sharks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.3 hits and 21.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Stone recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/8/2023 Kings 1 0 1 19:29 Home L 4-1 11/5/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 18:29 Away L 4-2 11/4/2023 Avalanche 4 2 2 19:00 Home W 7-0 11/2/2023 Jets 1 0 1 18:12 Home W 5-2 10/30/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 21:32 Home W 3-2 SO 10/28/2023 Kings 1 1 0 20:13 Away W 4-3 SO 10/27/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 17:18 Home L 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 19:16 Home W 3-2 10/21/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 19:41 Away W 5-3 10/19/2023 Jets 2 0 2 17:33 Away W 5-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Golden Knights vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.