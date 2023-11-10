The Vegas Golden Knights' upcoming contest versus the San Jose Sharks is scheduled for Friday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Mark Stone light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Mark Stone score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +120 (Bet $10 to win $12.00 if he scores a goal)

Stone stats and insights

  • In three of 14 games this season, Stone has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has attempted zero shots in one game against the Sharks this season, but has not scored.
  • Stone has picked up one goal and three assists on the power play.
  • Stone averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 19.0%.

Sharks defensive stats

  • On defense, the Sharks are giving up 57 total goals (4.4 per game) which ranks 32nd in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Sharks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.3 hits and 21.4 blocked shots per game.

Stone recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/8/2023 Kings 1 0 1 19:29 Home L 4-1
11/5/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 18:29 Away L 4-2
11/4/2023 Avalanche 4 2 2 19:00 Home W 7-0
11/2/2023 Jets 1 0 1 18:12 Home W 5-2
10/30/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 21:32 Home W 3-2 SO
10/28/2023 Kings 1 1 0 20:13 Away W 4-3 SO
10/27/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 17:18 Home L 4-3 OT
10/24/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 19:16 Home W 3-2
10/21/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 19:41 Away W 5-3
10/19/2023 Jets 2 0 2 17:33 Away W 5-3

Golden Knights vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

