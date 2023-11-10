Malik Monk and his Sacramento Kings teammates hit the court versus the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

Monk put up 23 points, six rebounds and 10 assists in his last game, which ended in a 121-118 win versus the Trail Blazers.

In this article we will look at Monk's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Malik Monk Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Points Prop: Over 17.5 (-106)

Over 17.5 (-106) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+110)

Over 3.5 (+110) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (+118)

Over 5.5 (+118) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+120)

Thunder 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Thunder were ranked 19th in the league defensively last season, allowing 116.4 points per game.

The Thunder were the worst team in the league last season, allowing 46.6 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Thunder allowed 25.9 per game last year, ranking them 19th in the NBA.

In terms of three-point defense, the Thunder were ranked 23rd in the league last year, giving up 12.9 makes per contest.

Malik Monk vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/28/2023 15 7 3 2 1 0 0 2/26/2023 20 12 3 2 4 0 0 1/20/2023 16 5 3 5 0 1 0

