Lauri Markkanen could make a big impact for the Utah Jazz on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, against the Memphis Grizzlies.

In his most recent action, a 134-118 loss to the Pacers, Markkanen had 24 points and nine rebounds.

In this piece we'll examine Markkanen's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Lauri Markkanen Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Points Prop: Over 24.5 (-122)

Over 24.5 (-122) Rebounds Prop: Over 9.5 (+102)

Over 9.5 (+102) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 3.5 (+104)

Grizzlies 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Grizzlies were 11th in the league last season, conceding 113 points per game.

On the boards, the Grizzlies conceded 44.4 rebounds per game last year, 21st in the league in that category.

In terms of assists, the Grizzlies were ranked 26th in the league defensively last season, allowing 26.4 per game.

The Grizzlies were the 25th-ranked squad in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, conceding 13 makes per game.

Lauri Markkanen vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/1/2023 28 19 11 1 4 0 1

