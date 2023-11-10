The Oklahoma City Thunder (5-3) and the Sacramento Kings (3-4) are scheduled to square off on Friday at Golden 1 Center, with a tip-off time of 10:00 PM ET. When these two squads hit the hardwood, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Domantas Sabonis are two players to watch.

How to Watch Kings vs. Thunder

Game Day: Friday, November 10

Friday, November 10 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Location: Sacramento, California

NBCS-CA, BSOK

Kings' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Kings beat the Trail Blazers on Wednesday, 121-118 in OT. Their top scorer was Sabonis with 27 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Domantas Sabonis 27 11 9 1 1 0 Malik Monk 23 6 10 1 0 0 Kevin Huerter 17 5 4 2 0 4

Kings vs Thunder Additional Info

Kings Players to Watch

Sabonis gets the Kings 17.7 points, 15 boards and 5.7 assists per game. He also averages 1.7 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Keegan Murray adds 16 points per game, plus 7.7 boards and 2.3 assists.

Harrison Barnes provides the Kings 17 points, 3.3 boards and 1.7 assists per game, plus 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Malik Monk provides the Kings 13.7 points, 1.7 boards and 5.3 assists per game, plus 0 steals and 1 block.

The Kings receive 6.3 points, 4.7 boards and 2.7 assists per game from Kevin Huerter.

