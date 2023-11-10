Top Player Prop Bets for Kings vs. Thunder on November 10, 2023
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Domantas Sabonis are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Sacramento Kings square off at Golden 1 Center on Friday (tipping at 10:00 PM ET).
Kings vs. Thunder Game Info
- Date: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA and BSOK
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Sacramento, California
- Venue: Golden 1 Center
NBA Props Today: Sacramento Kings
Domantas Sabonis Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|20.5 (Over: -115)
|13.5 (Over: +102)
|7.5 (Over: -106)
- The 20.5-point over/under for Sabonis on Friday is 2.8 higher than his season scoring average.
- He averages 1.5 more rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 13.5).
- Sabonis has dished out 5.7 assists per game, which is 1.8 less than Friday's over/under.
Keegan Murray Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|15.5 (Over: -120)
|5.5 (Over: -118)
|2.5 (Over: -120)
- Keegan Murray has put up 16 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 0.5 points more than Friday's over/under.
- He has averaged 2.2 more rebounds per game (7.7) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (5.5).
- Murray's 3.3 made three-pointers per game is 0.8 more than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).
Harrison Barnes Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|12.5 (Over: -125)
|3.5 (Over: +102)
|1.5 (Over: -114)
- The 17 points Harrison Barnes scores per game are 4.5 more than his prop total on Friday (12.5).
- He averages 0.2 less rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 3.5.
- His two made three-pointers average is 0.5 higher than his over/under on Friday.
NBA Props Today: Oklahoma City Thunder
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|30.5 (Over: -122)
|5.5 (Over: -114)
|5.5 (Over: -132)
|1.5 (Over: +172)
- Friday's over/under for Gilgeous-Alexander is 30.5 points. That is 6.5 more than his season average of 24.
- He has averaged 1.2 more rebounds per game (6.7) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (5.5).
- Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged seven assists per game this year, 1.5 more than his prop bet for Friday (5.5).
- Gilgeous-Alexander's 1.3 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 less than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).
Chet Holmgren Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|15.5 (Over: -120)
|5.5 (Over: -118)
|2.5 (Over: -120)
- The 15.5-point prop bet for Chet Holmgren on Friday is 0.2 higher than his scoring average on the season (15.3).
- He averages 0.5 less rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 7.5.
- Holmgren's assists average -- 1.7 -- is 0.8 lower than Friday's over/under.
- He drains two three-pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under on Friday (1.5).
