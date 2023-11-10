Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Domantas Sabonis are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Sacramento Kings square off at Golden 1 Center on Friday (tipping at 10:00 PM ET).

Kings vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA and BSOK

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Kings vs Thunder Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Sacramento Kings

Domantas Sabonis Props

PTS REB AST 20.5 (Over: -115) 13.5 (Over: +102) 7.5 (Over: -106)

The 20.5-point over/under for Sabonis on Friday is 2.8 higher than his season scoring average.

He averages 1.5 more rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 13.5).

Sabonis has dished out 5.7 assists per game, which is 1.8 less than Friday's over/under.

Keegan Murray Props

PTS REB 3PM 15.5 (Over: -120) 5.5 (Over: -118) 2.5 (Over: -120)

Keegan Murray has put up 16 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 0.5 points more than Friday's over/under.

He has averaged 2.2 more rebounds per game (7.7) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (5.5).

Murray's 3.3 made three-pointers per game is 0.8 more than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

Harrison Barnes Props

PTS REB 3PM 12.5 (Over: -125) 3.5 (Over: +102) 1.5 (Over: -114)

The 17 points Harrison Barnes scores per game are 4.5 more than his prop total on Friday (12.5).

He averages 0.2 less rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 3.5.

His two made three-pointers average is 0.5 higher than his over/under on Friday.

NBA Props Today: Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (Over: -122) 5.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: -132) 1.5 (Over: +172)

Friday's over/under for Gilgeous-Alexander is 30.5 points. That is 6.5 more than his season average of 24.

He has averaged 1.2 more rebounds per game (6.7) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (5.5).

Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged seven assists per game this year, 1.5 more than his prop bet for Friday (5.5).

Gilgeous-Alexander's 1.3 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 less than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Chet Holmgren Props

PTS REB 3PM 15.5 (Over: -120) 5.5 (Over: -118) 2.5 (Over: -120)

The 15.5-point prop bet for Chet Holmgren on Friday is 0.2 higher than his scoring average on the season (15.3).

He averages 0.5 less rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 7.5.

Holmgren's assists average -- 1.7 -- is 0.8 lower than Friday's over/under.

He drains two three-pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under on Friday (1.5).

