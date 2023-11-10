How to Watch the Kings vs. Thunder Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 1:35 PM PST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Oklahoma City Thunder (5-3) battle the Sacramento Kings (3-4) on November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on NBCS-CA and BSOK.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Kings and Thunder, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Kings vs. Thunder Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Kings vs Thunder Additional Info
Kings Stats Insights
- The Kings have shot at a 43.9% rate from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points less than the 45.4% shooting opponents of the Thunder have averaged.
- Sacramento is 3-0 when it shoots higher than 45.4% from the field.
- The Thunder are the worst rebounding team in the league, the Kings rank ninth.
- The Kings put up an average of 112.0 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than the 117.1 the Thunder allow.
- When it scores more than 117.1 points, Sacramento is 3-0.
Kings Home & Away Comparison
- At home, the Kings scored 123.4 points per game last season. Away, they scored 118.0.
- At home, the Kings conceded 120.1 points per game last season, 4.1 more than they allowed away (116.0).
- Beyond the arc, the Kings knocked down fewer treys on the road (13.7 per game) than at home (13.9) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (35.7%) than at home (38.1%) as well.
Kings Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Trey Lyles
|Out
|Calf
|De'Aaron Fox
|Out
|Ankle
