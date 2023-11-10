The Oklahoma City Thunder (5-3) battle the Sacramento Kings (3-4) on November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on NBCS-CA and BSOK.

Kings vs. Thunder Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

TV: Bally Sports

Kings vs Thunder Additional Info

Kings Stats Insights

The Kings have shot at a 43.9% rate from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points less than the 45.4% shooting opponents of the Thunder have averaged.

Sacramento is 3-0 when it shoots higher than 45.4% from the field.

The Thunder are the worst rebounding team in the league, the Kings rank ninth.

The Kings put up an average of 112.0 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than the 117.1 the Thunder allow.

When it scores more than 117.1 points, Sacramento is 3-0.

Kings Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Kings scored 123.4 points per game last season. Away, they scored 118.0.

At home, the Kings conceded 120.1 points per game last season, 4.1 more than they allowed away (116.0).

Beyond the arc, the Kings knocked down fewer treys on the road (13.7 per game) than at home (13.9) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (35.7%) than at home (38.1%) as well.

