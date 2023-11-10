Kings vs. Thunder Injury Report Today - November 10
Check out the injury report for the Sacramento Kings (3-4), which currently has two players listed, as the Kings prepare for their matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder (5-3) at Golden 1 Center on Friday, November 10 at 10:00 PM ET.
The Kings are coming off of a 121-118 OT victory over the Trail Blazers in their most recent game on Wednesday. In the Kings' win, Domantas Sabonis led the way with a team-high 27 points (adding 11 rebounds and nine assists).
Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|De'Aaron Fox
|PG
|Questionable
|Ankle
|31.3
|4.3
|6.0
|Trey Lyles
|PF
|Out
|Calf
Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report Today
Thunder Injuries: Kenrich Williams: Out (Back)
Kings vs. Thunder Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV: NBCS-CA and BSOK
