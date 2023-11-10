Check out the injury report for the Sacramento Kings (3-4), which currently has two players listed, as the Kings prepare for their matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder (5-3) at Golden 1 Center on Friday, November 10 at 10:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Kings are coming off of a 121-118 OT victory over the Trail Blazers in their most recent game on Wednesday. In the Kings' win, Domantas Sabonis led the way with a team-high 27 points (adding 11 rebounds and nine assists).

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG De'Aaron Fox PG Questionable Ankle 31.3 4.3 6.0 Trey Lyles PF Out Calf

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report Today

Thunder Injuries: Kenrich Williams: Out (Back)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Kings vs. Thunder Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: NBCS-CA and BSOK

NBCS-CA and BSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.