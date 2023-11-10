The Oklahoma City Thunder (5-3) hit the court against the Sacramento Kings (3-4) as only 2.5-point favorites on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and BSOK. The matchup has a point total of 225.5.

Kings vs. Thunder Odds & Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: NBCS-CA and BSOK

Favorite Spread Over/Under Thunder -2.5 225.5

Kings Betting Records & Stats

Sacramento has played four games this season that ended with a combined score over 225.5 points.

The average total for Sacramento's games this season has been 228, 2.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Sacramento has gone 3-4-0 ATS this year.

The Kings were defeated in the one game they played as the underdog this season.

Sacramento has played as an underdog of +115 or more once this season and lost that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Sacramento has a 46.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Kings vs Thunder Additional Info

Kings vs. Thunder Over/Under Stats

Games Over 225.5 % of Games Over 225.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Thunder 5 62.5% 118.8 230.8 117.1 233.1 228.8 Kings 4 57.1% 112 230.8 116 233.1 227.6

Additional Kings Insights & Trends

The Kings' 112 points per game are 5.1 fewer points than the 117.1 the Thunder allow to opponents.

Sacramento has put together a 2-1 ATS record and a 3-0 overall record in games it scores more than 117.1 points.

Kings vs. Thunder Betting Splits

Kings and Thunder Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kings 3-4 1-0 4-3 Thunder 6-2 1-1 5-3

Kings vs. Thunder Point Insights

Kings Thunder 112 Points Scored (PG) 118.8 18 NBA Rank (PPG) 7 2-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 5-0 3-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 4-1 116 Points Allowed (PG) 117.1 21 NBA Rank (PAPG) 24 2-2 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 2-1 2-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 2-1

