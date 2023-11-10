Kings vs. Thunder: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Oklahoma City Thunder (5-3) hit the court against the Sacramento Kings (3-4) as only 2.5-point favorites on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and BSOK. The matchup has a point total of 225.5.
Kings vs. Thunder Odds & Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV: NBCS-CA and BSOK
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Thunder
|-2.5
|225.5
Kings Betting Records & Stats
- Sacramento has played four games this season that ended with a combined score over 225.5 points.
- The average total for Sacramento's games this season has been 228, 2.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Sacramento has gone 3-4-0 ATS this year.
- The Kings were defeated in the one game they played as the underdog this season.
- Sacramento has played as an underdog of +115 or more once this season and lost that game.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Sacramento has a 46.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Kings vs Thunder Additional Info
Kings vs. Thunder Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 225.5
|% of Games Over 225.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Thunder
|5
|62.5%
|118.8
|230.8
|117.1
|233.1
|228.8
|Kings
|4
|57.1%
|112
|230.8
|116
|233.1
|227.6
Additional Kings Insights & Trends
- The Kings' 112 points per game are 5.1 fewer points than the 117.1 the Thunder allow to opponents.
- Sacramento has put together a 2-1 ATS record and a 3-0 overall record in games it scores more than 117.1 points.
Kings vs. Thunder Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Kings
|3-4
|1-0
|4-3
|Thunder
|6-2
|1-1
|5-3
Kings vs. Thunder Point Insights
|Kings
|Thunder
|112
|118.8
|18
|7
|2-1
|5-0
|3-0
|4-1
|116
|117.1
|21
|24
|2-2
|2-1
|2-2
|2-1
