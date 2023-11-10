The Sacramento Kings (1-1) match up with the Oklahoma City Thunder (2-0) at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on NBCS-CA and BSOK.

Kings vs. Thunder Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 10

Friday, November 10 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA, BSOK

Kings Players to Watch

Per game, Domantas Sabonis provided points, 12.3 rebounds and 7.3 assists last year. He also delivered 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.

De'Aaron Fox put up 25 points, 4.2 boards and 6.1 assists per game last season. He also posted 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Harrison Barnes posted 15 points, 4.5 boards and 1.6 assists. He also drained 47.3% of his shots from the field and 37.4% from 3-point range, with 1.6 triples per game.

Kevin Huerter's numbers last season were 15.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest. He drained 48.5% of his shots from the field and 40.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.7 treys.

Malik Monk's numbers last season were 13.5 points, 2.6 boards and 3.9 assists per contest. He drained 44.8% of his shots from the floor and 35.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.9 triples.

Thunder Players to Watch

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 31.4 points, 5.5 assists and 4.8 rebounds last season.

Josh Giddey collected 16.6 points, 6.2 assists and 7.9 boards.

Jalen Williams posted 14.1 points, 3.3 assists and 4.5 rebounds.

Luguentz Dort collected 13.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

Isaiah Joe recorded 9.5 points, 2.4 boards and 1.2 assists. At the other end, he delivered 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Kings vs. Thunder Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Kings Thunder 120.7 Points Avg. 117.5 118.1 Points Allowed Avg. 116.4 49.4% Field Goal % 46.5% 36.9% Three Point % 35.6%

