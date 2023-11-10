Kings vs. Thunder November 10 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 7:20 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Sacramento Kings (1-1) match up with the Oklahoma City Thunder (2-0) at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on NBCS-CA and BSOK.
Kings vs. Thunder Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 10
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-CA, BSOK
Kings Players to Watch
- Per game, Domantas Sabonis provided points, 12.3 rebounds and 7.3 assists last year. He also delivered 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.
- De'Aaron Fox put up 25 points, 4.2 boards and 6.1 assists per game last season. He also posted 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Harrison Barnes posted 15 points, 4.5 boards and 1.6 assists. He also drained 47.3% of his shots from the field and 37.4% from 3-point range, with 1.6 triples per game.
- Kevin Huerter's numbers last season were 15.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest. He drained 48.5% of his shots from the field and 40.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.7 treys.
- Malik Monk's numbers last season were 13.5 points, 2.6 boards and 3.9 assists per contest. He drained 44.8% of his shots from the floor and 35.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.9 triples.
Thunder Players to Watch
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 31.4 points, 5.5 assists and 4.8 rebounds last season.
- Josh Giddey collected 16.6 points, 6.2 assists and 7.9 boards.
- Jalen Williams posted 14.1 points, 3.3 assists and 4.5 rebounds.
- Luguentz Dort collected 13.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists.
- Isaiah Joe recorded 9.5 points, 2.4 boards and 1.2 assists. At the other end, he delivered 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
Kings vs. Thunder Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Kings
|Thunder
|120.7
|Points Avg.
|117.5
|118.1
|Points Allowed Avg.
|116.4
|49.4%
|Field Goal %
|46.5%
|36.9%
|Three Point %
|35.6%
