On Friday, November 10, 2023, the Oklahoma City Thunder (5-3) hit the court against the Sacramento Kings (3-4) at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and BSOK.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Kings vs. Thunder matchup.

Kings vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA and BSOK

NBCS-CA and BSOK Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Kings vs. Thunder Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Kings vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Thunder have a +13 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.7 points per game. They're putting up 118.8 points per game to rank seventh in the league and are allowing 117.1 per outing to rank 24th in the NBA.

The Kings' -28 scoring differential (being outscored by 4.0 points per game) is a result of putting up 112.0 points per game (18th in NBA) while allowing 116.0 per contest (21st in league).

These teams rack up a combined 230.8 points per game, 5.3 more points than this matchup's total.

Combined, these teams allow 233.1 points per game, 7.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Oklahoma City has compiled a 6-2-0 record against the spread this season.

Sacramento has won three games against the spread this year, while failing to cover four times.

Kings and Thunder NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Kings +6600 +3000 - Thunder +8000 +3300 -

