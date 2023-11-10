Kevin Huerter and the rest of the Sacramento Kings will be matching up versus the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his previous game, a 121-118 win versus the Trail Blazers, Huerter had 17 points, four assists and two steals.

If you'd like to make predictions on Huerter's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kevin Huerter Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Points Prop: Over 14.5 (-125)

Over 14.5 (-125) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-147)

Over 3.5 (-147) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (+128)

Over 3.5 (+128) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-120)

Looking to bet on one or more of Huerter's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Thunder 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Thunder were ranked 19th in the NBA defensively last season, conceding 116.4 points per game.

The Thunder allowed 46.6 rebounds on average last season, worst in the league.

The Thunder were the 19th-ranked squad in the NBA in assists allowed per game last year, at 25.9.

The Thunder were the 23rd-ranked team in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, conceding 12.9 makes per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Kevin Huerter vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/28/2023 33 20 4 9 2 0 0 2/26/2023 20 6 2 2 0 0 1 1/20/2023 35 14 6 1 2 1 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.