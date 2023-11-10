Keegan Murray NBA Player Preview vs. the Thunder - November 10
The Sacramento Kings, Keegan Murray included, take on the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.
Below we will look at Murray's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.
Keegan Murray Prop Bets vs. the Thunder
- Points Prop: Over 15.5 (-115)
- Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (-106)
- Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-120)
Thunder 2022-23 Defensive Insights
- On defense the Thunder allowed 116.4 points per game last year, 19th in the league.
- The Thunder conceded 46.6 rebounds on average last year, worst in the NBA.
- In terms of assists, the Thunder conceded 25.9 per game last year, ranking them 19th in the NBA.
- The Thunder gave up 12.9 made 3-pointers per game last year, 23rd in the league in that category.
Keegan Murray vs. the Thunder
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|2/28/2023
|36
|13
|10
|4
|3
|0
|1
|2/26/2023
|32
|20
|6
|2
|4
|0
|3
|1/20/2023
|37
|29
|14
|1
|5
|0
|0
