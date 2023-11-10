The Sacramento Kings, Keegan Murray included, take on the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Murray had nine points, seven rebounds and two blocks in his previous game, which ended in a 121-118 win versus the Trail Blazers.

Below we will look at Murray's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Keegan Murray Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Points Prop: Over 15.5 (-115)

Over 15.5 (-115) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (-106)

Over 5.5 (-106) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-120)

Looking to bet on one or more of Murray's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Thunder 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Thunder allowed 116.4 points per game last year, 19th in the league.

The Thunder conceded 46.6 rebounds on average last year, worst in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Thunder conceded 25.9 per game last year, ranking them 19th in the NBA.

The Thunder gave up 12.9 made 3-pointers per game last year, 23rd in the league in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Keegan Murray vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/28/2023 36 13 10 4 3 0 1 2/26/2023 32 20 6 2 4 0 3 1/20/2023 37 29 14 1 5 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.