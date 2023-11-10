When the Vegas Golden Knights play the San Jose Sharks on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, will Keegan Kolesar score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Keegan Kolesar score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)

Kolesar stats and insights

Kolesar is yet to score through 14 games this season.

He has not scored versus the Sharks this season in one game (zero shots).

Kolesar has no points on the power play.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks have conceded 57 goals in total (4.4 per game), which ranks 32nd in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.3 hits and 21.4 blocked shots per game.

Kolesar recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/8/2023 Kings 0 0 0 9:29 Home L 4-1 11/5/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 10:52 Away L 4-2 11/4/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 13:06 Home W 7-0 11/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:17 Home W 5-2 10/30/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 12:53 Home W 3-2 SO 10/28/2023 Kings 0 0 0 11:10 Away W 4-3 SO 10/27/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 12:17 Home L 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 11:28 Home W 3-2 10/21/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 10:58 Away W 5-3 10/19/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:01 Away W 5-3

Golden Knights vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

