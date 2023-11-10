The Vegas Golden Knights, with Jonathan Marchessault, will be on the ice Friday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the San Jose Sharks. Does a wager on Marchessault interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Jonathan Marchessault vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -208)

0.5 points (Over odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Marchessault Season Stats Insights

Marchessault's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:04 per game on the ice, is +2.

Marchessault has netted a goal in a game four times this year in 14 games played, including multiple goals once.

Marchessault has recorded a point in a game seven times this season out of 14 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

In three of 14 games this year, Marchessault has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Marchessault hits the over on his points prop total is 67.5%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Marchessault going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 43.5%.

Marchessault Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks have conceded 57 goals in total (4.4 per game), which ranks 32nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-40) ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 14 Games 5 9 Points 2 6 Goals 1 3 Assists 1

