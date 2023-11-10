Can we count on Jonathan Marchessault finding the back of the net when the Vegas Golden Knights take on the San Jose Sharks at 10:00 PM ET on Friday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +120 (Bet $10 to win $12.00 if he scores a goal)

Marchessault stats and insights

  • Marchessault has scored in four of 14 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • In one game against the Sharks this season, he has attempted four shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • He has two goals on the power play, and also one assist.
  • Marchessault averages 2.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.6%.

Sharks defensive stats

  • On defense, the Sharks are allowing 57 total goals (4.4 per game) which ranks 32nd in the league.
  • So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.3 hits and 21.4 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/8/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:47 Home L 4-1
11/5/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 16:45 Away L 4-2
11/4/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 15:13 Home W 7-0
11/2/2023 Jets 3 3 0 15:54 Home W 5-2
10/30/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 16:58 Home W 3-2 SO
10/28/2023 Kings 1 0 1 15:47 Away W 4-3 SO
10/27/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 19:12 Home L 4-3 OT
10/24/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 18:16 Home W 3-2
10/21/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 16:12 Away W 5-3
10/19/2023 Jets 1 1 0 16:50 Away W 5-3

Golden Knights vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

