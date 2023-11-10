Top Player Prop Bets for Jazz vs. Grizzlies on November 10, 2023
Sportsbooks have listed player props for Desmond Bane, Lauri Markkanen and others when the Memphis Grizzlies host the Utah Jazz at FedExForum on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.
Jazz vs. Grizzlies Game Info
- Date: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE and KJZZ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Venue: FedExForum
NBA Props Today: Utah Jazz
Lauri Markkanen Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|24.5 (Over: -115)
|9.5 (Over: +102)
|3.5 (Over: +102)
- The 24.3 points Markkanen scores per game are 0.2 less than his over/under on Friday.
- He averages 1.2 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 9.5).
- Markkanen has hit four three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Friday (3.5).
John Collins Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|13.5 (Over: -115)
|8.5 (Over: +100)
|1.5 (Over: +158)
- The 13.5 points prop total set for John Collins on Friday is 0.5 more than his season scoring average (13).
- He has averaged 2.5 more rebounds per game (11) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (8.5).
- Collins has averaged one made three-pointer per game, 0.5 fewer than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).
Jordan Clarkson Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|19.5 (Over: -111)
|3.5 (Over: -132)
|4.5 (Over: -161)
|1.5 (Over: -159)
- Jordan Clarkson's 14.7-point scoring average is 4.8 less than Friday's prop total.
- He pulls down 3.3 rebounds per game, 0.2 less than his prop bet on Friday.
- Clarkson averages 4.7 assists, 0.2 more than Friday's prop bet (4.5).
- His 1.7 made three-pointers average is 0.2 higher than his over/under on Friday.
NBA Props Today: Memphis Grizzlies
Desmond Bane Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|26.5 (Over: -122)
|5.5 (Over: +118)
|4.5 (Over: -147)
|3.5 (Over: +112)
- The 26.5-point total set for Bane on Friday is 2.5 more points than his per-game scoring average.
- His per-game rebound average -- 3.3 -- is 2.2 less than his prop bet over/under in Friday's game (5.5).
- Bane's year-long assist average -- 4.3 per game -- is 0.2 assists lower than Friday's assist over/under (4.5).
- Bane has connected on 3.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under in Friday's game (3.5).
