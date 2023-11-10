The Utah Jazz (2-7) have just one player on the injury report for their matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies (1-7) at FedExForum on Friday, November 10 at 8:00 PM ET.

The Jazz's last outing was a 134-118 loss to the Pacers on Wednesday. Jordan Clarkson scored 33 points in the Jazz's loss, leading the team.

Utah Jazz Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Walker Kessler C Questionable Elbow 5.7 5.7 0.3

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Grizzlies Injuries: Brandon Clarke: Out (Achilles), Steven Adams: Out For Season (Knee), Derrick Rose: Out (Knee), Xavier Tillman: Questionable (Knee), John Konchar: Questionable (Hip)

Jazz vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: BSSE and KJZZ

Watch this game on Fubo

