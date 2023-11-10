The Utah Jazz (1-1), on Friday, November 10, 2023 at FedExForum, go up against the Memphis Grizzlies (0-2). The game tips at 8:00 PM ET on BSSE and KJZZ.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Jazz vs. Grizzlies Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Friday, November 10

Friday, November 10 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSSE, KJZZ

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Jazz Games

Jazz Players to Watch

Lauri Markkanen's numbers last season were 25.6 points, 8.6 boards and 1.9 assists per game, shooting 49.9% from the field and 39.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3 made 3-pointers (seventh in league).

Jordan Clarkson averaged 20.8 points last season, plus 4.4 assists and 4 rebounds.

Walker Kessler recorded 9.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists. At the other end, he posted 0.4 steals and 2.3 blocked shots (fourth in league).

John Collins put up 13.1 points, 6.5 boards and 1.2 assists. Defensively, he posted 0.6 steals and 1 block.

Kelly Olynyk averaged 12.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists, shooting 49.9% from the floor and 39.4% from downtown, with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Jaren Jackson Jr. recorded 18.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1 assists last season.

Per game, Desmond Bane averaged 21.5 points, 5 rebounds and 4.4 assists. He also averaged 1 steal and 0.4 blocks.

Marcus Smart's numbers last season were 11.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game. He made 41.5% of his shots from the floor and 33.6% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.9 treys.

Santi Aldama put up 9 points, 4.8 boards and 1.3 assists. He sank 47% of his shots from the field and 35.3% from 3-point range, with 1.2 triples per game.

Steven Adams' numbers last season were 8.6 points, 11.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. He sank 59.7% of his shots from the field.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jazz vs. Grizzlies Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Grizzlies Jazz 116.9 Points Avg. 117.1 113 Points Allowed Avg. 118 47.5% Field Goal % 47.3% 35.1% Three Point % 35.3%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.