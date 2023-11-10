The Vegas Golden Knights, Jack Eichel among them, play the San Jose Sharks on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, at T-Mobile Arena. Looking to wager on Eichel's props versus the Sharks? Scroll down for stats and information.

Jack Eichel vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +135)

1.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -139)

Eichel Season Stats Insights

In 14 games this season, Eichel has averaged 20:12 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +3.

Eichel has netted a goal in a game five times this season in 14 games played, including multiple goals once.

Eichel has a point in 10 of 14 games this year, with multiple points in four of them.

Eichel has posted an assist in a game seven times this year in 14 games played, including multiple assists once.

Eichel has an implied probability of 42.6% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Eichel has an implied probability of 58.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Eichel Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks have conceded 57 goals in total (4.4 per game), which ranks 32nd in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-40) ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 14 Games 5 14 Points 4 6 Goals 1 8 Assists 3

