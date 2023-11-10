In the upcoming contest versus the San Jose Sharks, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, can we bet on Jack Eichel to find the back of the net for the Vegas Golden Knights? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Jack Eichel score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +100 (Bet $10 to win $10.00 if he scores a goal)

Eichel stats and insights

In five of 14 games this season, Eichel has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has attempted six shots in one game against the Sharks this season, but has not scored.

On the power play he has three goals, plus one assist.

He has a 10.3% shooting percentage, attempting 4.1 shots per game.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, conceding 57 total goals (4.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Sharks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.3 hits and 21.4 blocked shots per game.

Eichel recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/8/2023 Kings 0 0 0 20:31 Home L 4-1 11/5/2023 Ducks 2 1 1 20:38 Away L 4-2 11/4/2023 Avalanche 2 2 0 20:12 Home W 7-0 11/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 20:00 Home W 5-2 10/30/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 19:43 Home W 3-2 SO 10/28/2023 Kings 0 0 0 22:59 Away W 4-3 SO 10/27/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 20:52 Home L 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Flyers 2 0 2 18:15 Home W 3-2 10/21/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 19:24 Away W 5-3 10/19/2023 Jets 1 1 0 17:42 Away W 5-3

Golden Knights vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

