Ivan Barbashev and the Vegas Golden Knights will face the San Jose Sharks at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. Fancy a wager on Barbashev? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Ivan Barbashev vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SCRIPPS

0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Barbashev Season Stats Insights

In 14 games this season, Barbashev has averaged 14:57 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +4.

Barbashev has a goal in four of 14 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Barbashev has a point in four of 14 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

Barbashev has had an assist in one of 14 games this year.

Barbashev's implied probability to go over his point total is 54.5% based on the odds.

Barbashev has an implied probability of 38.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Barbashev Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, conceding 57 total goals (4.4 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 32nd-ranked goal differential (-40).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 14 Games 3 5 Points 1 4 Goals 1 1 Assists 0

